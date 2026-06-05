China launches crackdown on harmful content in booming micro-drama industry

China has launched a two-month nationwide campaign to crack down on harmful and illegal content in its rapidly growing micro-short drama industry, targeting issues ranging from soft pornography and violence to copyright infringement and the promotion of distorted social values.

The campaign, launched by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) on Monday, aims to strengthen oversight of the popular online entertainment format and foster what authorities described as a "clean and healthy" industry environment, reported by the state-run Global Times.

Regulators said the campaign will focus on content involving children, money worship, ostentatious wealth, distorted views of marriage, feudal superstitions, revenge plots, excessive violence, and vulgar titles. Authorities will also target piracy and other copyright violations.

The move comes as micro-short dramas—typically consisting of serialized episodes lasting only a few minutes—have exploded in popularity across China, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers through mobile apps and social media platforms.

Under the campaign, provincial broadcasting authorities have been instructed to strengthen supervision through inspections and random checks, while streaming platforms and production companies must do self-assessments and promptly remove or rectify problematic content.

According to the media watchdog, the initiative is designed to improve the overall quality of productions and promote content that aligns with mainstream values.

Regulators said they would also support the creation of works that reflect contemporary Chinese society, showcase its cultural heritage, and help "tell China's story well" to international audiences.

The watchdog said the campaign would not end with the two-month enforcement period. Instead, authorities plan to establish a long-term monitoring mechanism and further refine regulations governing online audiovisual content.