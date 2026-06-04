China imposes entry bans on New Zealand lawmakers after Taiwan visit

China has imposed one-year entry bans on four New Zealand lawmakers following a visit to Taiwan, prompting concern in Wellington and a request for an explanation from Beijing.



New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed the restrictions and said the government would raise the issue with Chinese officials.



China claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes official contacts between foreign governments and Taipei. Beijing has vowed to bring the island under its control, by force if necessary.



Like other countries, New Zealand maintains diplomatic relations with China rather than Taiwan, while continuing economic, cultural and parliamentary exchanges with the island.



Peters said New Zealand lawmakers had travelled to Taiwan on numerous occasions in the past without facing similar consequences. He said officials in Wellington and diplomatic staff in Beijing had been instructed to convey the government's concerns over what he described as a departure from previous practice.



Parliamentary delegations from a number of Western countries regularly visit Taiwan. A delegation from the German Bundestag visited the island in May, drawing criticism from Beijing but no reported travel bans.



China has previously imposed sanctions and entry restrictions on foreign politicians over issues it regards as interference in its internal affairs, including lawmakers from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Parliament.



Most recently, Beijing barred Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, accusing him of maintaining ties with what it called "Taiwan independence forces."

