SOUTH KOREAS LEE VOWS TOUGH ACTION AGAINST FAKE NEWS SPREADERS

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday called for strict punishment of individuals who deliberately spread false claims online that the government would force citizens to sell their US dollars.

In a post on US social media platform X, Lee responded to reports that police had identified 10 suspects accused of spreading false claims that authorities planned to issue an emergency order requiring citizens to sell their dollar holdings amid economic concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.

"The act of intentionally spreading false information and causing social confusion and economic damage should be identified and punished sternly," Lee wrote.

According to local media reports cited by the president, investigators traced 14 online accounts and identified 10 account holders linked to the posts.

One suspect, reportedly a soldier, was referred to military police, while the others included office workers and self-employed individuals. Authorities said none of the suspects were government officials or employees in the financial sector.

The controversy began after online forums and blogs circulated claims that the government was preparing to impose compulsory dollar sales under an "emergency financial and economic order" in response to instability stemming from the prolonged Middle East conflict.

"Spreading false information that harms the public is neither freedom of expression nor a matter for tolerance," Lee said.

"A joke? A prank? Killing people and destroying the order and values of the community is a serious crime that must be severely punished, even if done as a joke or for fun," he added.

Lee also voiced support for investigators handling the case, saying: "I should send some pizza to the hard-working police investigation team."





