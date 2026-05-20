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News Asia Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southwestern Japan

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southwestern Japan

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southern Japan at a depth of 50 km, felt across parts of Kagoshima province, with no immediate reports of damage, injuries, or tsunami warning.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published May 20,2026
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MAGNITUDE 5.9 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF SOUTHWESTERN JAPAN

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southern Japan on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 11:46 am (0246GMT) local time at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

According to the Disaster Management Division of the Japanese prime minister's office, the tremor was felt across parts of southern Japan, with a seismic intensity of lower 5 recorded in Southern Amami in Kagoshima province.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. No tsunami warning was issued by authorities.