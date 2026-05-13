3 civilians killed as tensions continue in Indian state of Manipur

Three civilians were killed and four others injured in an attack in India's northeastern state of Manipur, officials said Wednesday.

State Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said in a statement that "armed miscreants" opened fire on a group of civilians in Kangpokpi district.

"This act of violence is deeply troubling and devastating not only for the families but for the entire state, as it disrupts our path to peace," he said.

Singh said Manipur is "gradually moving towards peace, therefore, actions that undermine this collective effort of our people to restore normalcy are unacceptable."

He urged people to "uphold peace, show restraint and refrain from emotional responses," and called for an immediate end to "abductions and taking hostages and intimidations on community lines."

The remote Himalayan state has a history of ethnic and communal violence.

Violent clashes between the majority Meitei community and minority Kuki groups erupted in 2023, leaving more than 250 people dead and displacing tens of thousands in the following years.

In 2025, India's central government imposed direct federal rule after the state's chief minister resigned amid the unrest.

A new state government was formed earlier this year, ending direct rule, though instability has continued.

Last month, two young Meitei children were killed in an attack, triggering protests in which demonstrators stormed a nearby police camp, accusing authorities of failing to prevent the violence.

Police later opened fire on protesters, killing three people.