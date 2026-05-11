China launches Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft to deliver supplies to space station

China on Monday launched a cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-10, to deliver supplies to its Tiangong Space Station orbiting Earth, state media reported.

The China Manned Space Agency said the spacecraft was launched aboard a Long March-7 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The launch, which successfully placed the spacecraft into its planned orbit, marked the 641st transport mission carried out using Long March rockets.

The cargo spacecraft, carrying essential supplies, experiment materials, and fuel, will provide resupply support to the taikonaut crew currently stationed aboard the space station.

China's Tiangong Space Station is staffed by rotating crews of three taikonauts. Personnel are transported to the station aboard Shenzhou spacecraft, while supplies are delivered using Tianzhou cargo spacecraft.





