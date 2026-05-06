South Korean judge in former first lady’s appeals trial on corruption charges found dead

A South Korean judge who presided over the appeals trial of former first lady Kim Keon Hee on corruption charges was found dead outside a court complex in Seoul early Wednesday, local media reported.

Police said the body of Shin Jong-o was discovered on a flower bed at the Seoul High Court compound around 1 am after receiving a report around an hour earlier, said Yonhap News Agency.

They found what appeared to be a suicide note in his pocket reportedly containing an apology but not mentioning the trial.

Investigators do not suspect foul play but are investigating the exact cause of his death, giving weight to the possibility that he fell to his death.

Last month, the court increased Kim's sentence from 20 months to four years over charges linked to a stock manipulation scheme and accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.





