Japanese Premier Takaichi kicks off 5-day visit to Vietnam, Australia

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi began a five-day visit to Vietnam and Australia on Friday, aiming to strengthen economic security and supply chain cooperation amid global uncertainty, Kyodo News reported.

Before departing Tokyo, Takaichi said the trip would focus on ensuring stable energy supplies and reinforcing supply chains for critical minerals, as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global energy transportation routes.

Japan, heavily dependent on oil imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz, is seeking to diversify its energy sources and logistics.

In Hanoi, Takaichi is set to meet Vietnamese leaders, including President To Lam on Saturday, with discussions expected to cover cooperation in energy, artificial intelligence, and security. Japan also sees Vietnam as a potential partner under its security assistance framework.

The visit will then shift to Australia, where Takaichi will hold talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to deepen their "special strategic partnership." Both sides are expected to explore joint efforts to strengthen supply chains for rare earths, food, and energy resources.



