China bans unauthorized drone flights over Beijing

Beijing on Friday introduced sweeping new regulations governing drone use, designating the entire capital as controlled airspace, state-run CGTN reported.

The rules, which came into effect on May 1, require prior approval for any outdoor drone flights.

They also ban the sale and transport of drones in the capital and impose strict storage requirements.

Existing drone owners must complete real-name registration and verification to continue operations.

In response, leading drone manufacturer, DJI, has removed its products from retail shelves across Beijing, with reports indicating that consumer drones are no longer available for sale in the city.

"The rules represent the strictest drone management measures to date, and this level of regulatory intensity would be difficult to replicate in other cities," said Luo Jun, the executive chairman of the China Low-Altitude Economy Alliance.

"But this isn't about stopping drones. It's about managing them so the industry can grow in a sustainable and secure way."

Authorities believe the framework could serve as a model for other cities, balancing safety concerns with the long-term development of the drone industry.