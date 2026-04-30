North Korea says efforts underway to counter rare drought in country

North Korea is stepping up efforts to address a rare drought affecting parts of the country, state media reported Thursday, as authorities move to protect crops and secure water supplies.

Workers across the country are focusing on projects aimed at minimizing damage to agriculture, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Officials from relevant government ministries have been dispatched to provide farming supplies and support, while also working to secure irrigation water for agricultural use.

Efforts include monitoring pumping facilities and irrigation systems to ensure adequate water flow to fields.

With water reserves declining, authorities are also implementing measures to improve efficiency in water use.

The report added that agricultural workers are applying technical solutions to reduce crop losses and strengthen resilience against drought conditions.