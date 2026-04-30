China tightens drone rules in Beijing, requires approval for all flights

China has imposed stricter regulations on the sale and use of drones in Beijing, requiring prior approval for all outdoor flights starting Friday.

The new rules were approved last month by the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, according to state-run China Daily.

Under the regulations, all outdoor drone operations in the capital must receive prior authorization, while designated flight zones will be set aside for specific uses such as research, education and industrial testing.

Educational institutions will be allowed to purchase, store and operate drones through approved channels.

The rules also prohibit the "illegal manufacturing, assembly, modification or tampering" of drones, as well as the sale or transport of drones and key components within Beijing unless they have completed real-name registration and verification procedures.

Xiong Jinghua, deputy director of the committee's legal affairs body, said the measures are designed to balance safety concerns with technological and economic development.

"The legislation sets clear standards for drone operations, sales, transport and storage, while leaving room for research, production and other legitimate activities," he said.

Beijing's Yanqing district has been designated for dedicated flight zones, where operations will be introduced gradually under strict safety protocols.

China is home to DJI, the world's largest consumer drone maker.