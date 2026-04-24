Prosecutors seek 30-year sentence for ousted South Korean president

Prosecutors on Friday sought a 30-year prison sentence for ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over alleged military drone flights into North Korea in October 2024, Yonhap News reported.

The charges allege that Yoon "benefited" from the drone incursions over Pyongyang as special counsel Cho Eun-suk argued that the drone flights were intended to provoke retaliation from North Korea and create a pretext for Yoon's failed martial law attempt two months later.

Cho also requested a 25-year sentence for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on related charges.

Yoon was removed from office last year after being found guilty over the imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Multiple cases have been filed against him, and he is currently serving a life sentence in connection with the martial law ruling.





