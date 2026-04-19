Fireworks factory explosion kills 19 in southern India: Report

At least 19 people died when an explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, according to state media.

Six people were also injured in the incident that took place in the Virudhunagar district, broadcaster Doordarshan News reported, citing police.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained.

State's Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said on the US social media platform X that he has rushed two ministers "to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families."

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the incident as "deeply distressing."