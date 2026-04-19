China dispatches vessels for army training in Western Pacific: Report

China on Sunday dispatched its vessel formation 133 to transit the Yokoate Waterway and conduct training in the Western Pacific, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The exercise is intended to test the forces' far-seas operational capabilities, Xinhua reported, citing a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

"This is a routine training organized in accordance with the annual plan. It complies with international law and practice, and does not target any specific country or entity," Xu Chenghua said.