Japan arranging talks with Iran as no letup in Middle East conflict

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday said that Tokyo is arranging summit talks with Tehran as US President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz approaches.

"We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time," Takaichi told a parliamentary committee when asked by an opposition lawmaker about Japan's diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

"Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace," said Takaichi, without offering further details.

The raging conflict is taking a toll on Japan which relies on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports.

A bulk of them transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route to global energy shipments that Iran has effectively closed, causing oil shortages and soaring prices.

Japan, a close US ally yet known for its traditionally maintained amicable ties with Iran, has condemned Tehran's blockade of the strait, as well as its attacks on other Middle Eastern states in response to the US-Israeli strikes.

It, however, has made no legal assessment of the Israeli-US military onslaught on Iran.

In a related development, the Japanese government is planning to consider requesting citizens to cut back on gasoline and electricity use as concerns over crude oil supply continue.

"We'll consider all policy options in a way that would not greatly impact the people or the economy," said Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa.







