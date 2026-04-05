South Korean military helicopter 'accidentally' entered Demilitarized Zone last month

A South Korean military helicopter "accidentally" entered the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) last month during wildfire operations, media reports said Sunday.

The Army Surion helicopter mistakenly entered the buffer zone March 23 during operations to extinguish a wildfire in the border county of Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Seoul, Yonhap News reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The homegrown helicopter is said to have flown close to the Military Demarcation Line, which divides the 4-kilometer-wide no man's land, prompting an investigation by the South Korean military into whether it flew beyond the border line.

The aircraft reportedly was not carrying weapons.

A JCS official said the incident is being investigated but declined to offer details, citing security reasons.

The 250-kilometer (155-mile) long DMZ has divided the peninsula since the 1950 - 53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war.





