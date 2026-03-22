Japan hints at dispatching forces to Strait of Hormuz for minesweeping after ceasefire

Japan on Sunday hinted at the possibility of sending its Self-Defense Forces for minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is realized between Iran and the US and Israel, local media reported.

"Japan's minesweeping technology is at the top level in the world. Let's say (in case of a) ceasefire, and in the event that mines pose an obstacle, we may have to think about it," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, referring to a potential SDF dispatch, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Motegi, who was present during the Japan-US summit talks in Washington last Thursday, said there was "no specific promise" made nor any issue that Tokyo had to bring back home to consider.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Japan imports about 90% of its crude oil from the Middle East, most of which passes through the narrow waterway.

In a related development, one of the two Japanese nationals who were detained in Iran was released.

The person who had been detained since June arrived in Japan on Sunday and had no health issues, according to Motegi.

He was released last Wednesday.

The other Japanese national is the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster NHK, who was detained on Jan. 20 by local authorities.

"We are working toward the early release of the other individual," Motegi said.



