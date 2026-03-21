AT LEAST 10 KILLED IN FACTORY FIRE IN SOUTH KOREAS DAEJEON, 4 MISSING

At least 10 killed in factory fire in South Korea's Daejeon, 4 missing

At least 10 people were killed and four are missing after a fire broke out at a factory in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday.

Authorities discovered nine unidentified bodies on the third floor of the factory in Daejeon, all found in what appeared to be a gym area.

A tenth victim, an unidentified man, was found at the entrance of a second-floor lounge the previous evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and fire authorities have begun identification procedures, including fingerprinting and DNA testing, while search operations for the four missing persons are ongoing.

Fifty-nine people sustained serious injuries in the blaze, which broke out Friday at a facility in the Munpyeong-dong area.





