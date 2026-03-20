CHINAS MACAO APPROVES NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

China's Macao Special Administrative Region on Thursday approved a new law governing its Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

The region's Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the bill, according to state news agency Xinhua. The law outlines the committee's functions, composition and operations, aiming to strengthen the legal framework for national security.

Macao's government said safeguarding national sovereignty and security is a constitutional responsibility under the "one country, two systems" principle.

Under the law, a judge must approve the appointment of lawyers in national security cases and seek a binding opinion from the security committee, which cannot be appealed. Authorities said the measure does not remove the right to defense.

Judges will also decide whether trials should be held behind closed doors, depending on potential risks to state security.

The law will take effect after its publication in the official gazette. Officials said its passage reflects the "successful implementation" of the principle of "patriots governing Macao."

Macao, a former Portuguese colony, was returned to China in 1999.





