China calls on US to exercise caution over Taiwan, calls it internal matter

China on Thursday urged the US to "exercise caution in its words and actions on the Taiwan issue," calling it an internal affair.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

"The US should adhere to the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, and exercise caution in its words and actions on the Taiwan issue," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing in Beijing.

His remarks followed the release of the US' annual Global Threat Assessment, which said China is likely to set conditions for peaceful reunification with Taiwan and does not currently seek war.

"The Taiwan issue is China's internal affair, and resolving it is entirely a matter for the Chinese people themselves, which brooks no interference from any external forces," said Lin.

He also called on US institutions and individuals to "abandon ideological bias and Cold War, zero-sum thinking, correct their understanding of China, and stop hyping up the 'China threat theory'."