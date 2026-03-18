Taiwan changes 'Korea' to 'South Korea' in immigration system

Taiwan on Wednesday announced it has changed its immigration system to refer to South Korea by its full name, replacing the previous designation of "Korea," in what officials describe as a reciprocal step amid an ongoing naming dispute with Seoul.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the change took effect on March 1 and applies to official documents such as foreign resident certificates issued to South Korean nationals.

The ministry said the action was taken in response to South Korea's electronic entry card system, which used "China (Taiwan)" in the "departure point" and "next destination" fields.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the representative office of Taiwan in South Korea have lodged strong protests with the South Korean side, demanding that the error be corrected as soon as possible in order to safeguard national sovereignty and the dignity of the people," the ministry said.

Taiwanese authorities said the adjustment reflects the principle of reciprocity and warned that further measures could follow if Seoul does not respond by the end of this month.

However, South Korean officials said the labeling has been in place in foreign registration and visa systems since 2004 and that Taiwan is aware of this, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"We are reviewing the matter in consideration of various factors. This is not a new issue. We will address it appropriately based on our fundamental position," a Seoul official said.

After establishing formal diplomatic relations with China in 1992, South Korea ended official ties with Taiwan but has since maintained unofficial economic and practical cooperation through representative offices in both capitals.





