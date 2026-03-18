CHINAS TOP DIPLOMAT URGES AGAINST FURTHER CASUALTIES IN MIDEAST, VOWS EFFORTS FOR CEASEFIRE MEDIATION

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday reaffirmed Beijing's call to avoid further casualties and losses in the ongoing Middle East conflict, pledging efforts to mediate for a ceasefire.

Wang made the remarks during talks with Special Envoy of the President of the United Arab Emirates to China Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Beijing's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"At present, the world is undergoing rapid changes, the international situation is complex and volatile, and the conflict in the Middle East is worrying," Wang said, adding that enhancing strategic mutual trust between the two sides is "even more important, and conducive to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible."

China, he went on to say, firmly supports the UAE in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, condemns attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, and will continue to work towards a ceasefire and an end to the conflict, restoring peace and stability to the Middle East as soon as possible.

Reiterating China's "principled" position, Wang emphasized that the war should "not have happened and should not continue, and that greater casualties and losses should be avoided."

China is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with the Arab side, deepen the alignment of development strategies, and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Wang added.

Khaledon briefed Wang on the latest Middle East developments, stating that Arab-Chinese relations are at an "unprecedentedly high level."

The Arab side, he added, is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, deepen cooperation in education, culture, energy, economy, and other sectors, and advance the "century-long plan" for the development of bilateral relations.

Regional escalations continued as Israel and the US have maintained a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

At least 13 US service members have been killed and about 200 others wounded during the conflict.