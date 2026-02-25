South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month

South Korean and US forces will conduct their annual spring joint military exercises next month, as the allies step up preparations for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 11-day exercise, known as Freedom Shield, will run from March 9 to 19 and include a series of field maneuvers under the "Warrior Shield" program, Yonhap News reported, citing the South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and United States Forces Korea joint statement.

Military officials said the drills are designed to improve combined readiness through joint, multi-domain operations on land, sea, air, cyber, and space.

They added that the exercise will also support ongoing efforts toward a "conditions-based" transfer of wartime command authority to Seoul.

South Korea hopes to complete key verification steps for assuming full operational leadership of combined forces within President Lee Jae Myung's single five-year term, which runs through 2030.

Some field training activities may be reduced compared to previous years during next month's drills, according to officials.

Washington reportedly expressed reservations over Seoul's proposal to reduce field training as the Lee administration seeks to mend ties with North Korea, as Pyongyang routinely condemns the drills as rehearsals for invasion, despite the allies' insistence that they are defensive in nature.

Freedom Shield is one of two major annual combined exercises held by the allies, alongside the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills in August.





