South Korean jet crashes during night training, pilot unharmed

A military aircraft crashed near the city of Yeongju in South Korea on Wednesday, but the pilot safely ejected, the air force said.

The F-16C jet, assigned to Chungju Air Base, went down in a mountainous area near Yeongju during a nighttime training exercise, Yonhap news agency reported, citing an air force statement.

"The pilot ejected safely and has been confirmed unharmed, and no civilian damage has been reported at this time," the statement said.

Authorities said a wildfire sparked in the surrounding area by the crash was fully extinguished.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.





