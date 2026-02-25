Japan demands Iran release its citizen

Japan on Wednesday demanded Iran release its citizen, who has been held in prison since last month.

Without releasing the identity details, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters that Tokyo "is demanding the person's early release."

The Japanese citizen was detained by Iranian authorities on Jan. 20, said Ozaki, according to Kyodo News.

Tokyo's reaction came after the US-funded Radio Free Europe on Tuesday reported that Iran had arrested the Tehran bureau chief of Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

It added that he was held in Evin Prison in Tehran.

The Iranian authorities were yet to comment on the issue.

The Japanese government has been "in touch with the detained national and the family, while providing necessary support," said Ozaki.

When asked about the detention of its staff, the NHK said: "We always prioritize the safety of our staff members, and there is nothing we can answer at this moment."



