Japan urges US to honor trade deal amid new tariff plan

Japan has urged the United States to ensure fair treatment under a new tariff plan and not treat Tokyo less favorably than under last year's bilateral trade agreement, local media reported Tuesday.

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa raised the issue during a phone call Monday with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to Kyodo News, citing the trade ministry.

Under a deal reached in July, Washington agreed to impose a 15% reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods, including automobiles, in exchange for Tokyo's pledge to invest $550 billion in the US.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implement the agreement "swiftly and sincerely," the report said.

However, President Donald Trump announced a new across-the-board 10% tariff under a separate legal framework after the US Supreme Court struck down his earlier sweeping tariff policy Friday. On Monday, he said the new global tariff rate would be raised to 15%.

Akazawa warned that Japan could face additional tariff burdens if the higher rate is imposed unilaterally.

Japanese agricultural exports such as green tea and beef, however, are expected to remain subject to existing tariff levels.