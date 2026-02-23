South Korea deploys hundreds of firefighters to put out wildfire as it rages for 3rd day

South Korea deployed hundreds of firefighters backed by helicopters to stop a wildfire from spreading to residential areas in a southern county which raged for a third day Monday, local media reported.

The blaze erupted Saturday in Hamyang county in South Gyeongsang province and has burned 190 hectares (469 acres) of land, with the containment rate at 32% as of Monday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Korea Forest Service.

The service deployed more than 600 personnel to the scene overnight to stop the blaze from spreading to residential areas, but the sloping terrain and strong winds have hampered extinguishing efforts.

Some 51 helicopters are also being sent to the scene.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visited the county Monday and checked authorities' firefighting efforts while encouraging on-site personnel.

The forest service ordered a Level 2 wildfire response Sunday, which is given when the damage is expected to exceed 100 hectares (247 acres), the average wind speed tops 11 meters per second, or containing the fire could take more than 48 hours.

The National Fire Agency also issued a national firefighting mobilization order the same day.