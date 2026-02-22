Pakistani airstrikes reported in eastern, southeastern Afghanistan

Pakistani forces reportedly carried out airstrikes in several areas of eastern and southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, according to Afghan local media and Pakistani Ministry of Information.

"Sources told TOLOnews that following the airstrikes in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province, Pakistani forces also carried out strikes in the province's Ghani Khel district, Nangarhar province and Behsud district, Nangarhar province," the Afghan news channel TOLO News wrote on US social media platform X.

It further said: "Sources add that in Behsud district, the home of a civilian identified as Shahabuddin was targeted. Pakistani forces also conducted airstrikes tonight in Barmal district, Paktika province and Urgun district, Paktika province."

In the channel's Pashtu version it also said that a religious sermon was struck at the Barmal district in Paktika.

There were no confirmation from Kabul as of yet.

"Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region," Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on X early Sunday.

The strikes came in the aftermath of recent suicide bombing incidents in Pakistan it said.

"Pakistan expects and reiterates Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost," the ministry added.

Pakistan vowed to avenge the killing of two security personnel on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that it would not allow any attack launched from Afghanistan to go unanswered.

No confirmed information has been released so far regarding possible casualties.





