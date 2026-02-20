China expresses concern over attack on Chinese citizen in New Zealand

China expressed concern Friday over an attack on a Chinese citizen in Auckland, New Zealand and urged local authorities to conduct a prompt and fair investigation, state-run media reported.

The Chinese Consulate General in Auckland said it is paying close attention to the recent case, according to the Global Times.

The consulate said it had learned that the individual was assaulted by several unidentified men while livestreaming on a street in downtown Auckland.

It did not provide details about when the incident occurred but said the victim sustained multiple injuries and had his personal belongings robbed.

There has been no statement so far from Auckland police.





