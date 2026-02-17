India tightens rules governing AI use on social media

India has tightened regulations governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on social media, requiring platforms to remove flagged AI-generated and altered content, including deepfakes, within three hours, down from the previous 36-hour deadline.

The changes stem from amendments to the Information Technology-Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code-Rules, 2021, which will take effect from Feb. 20, public broadcaster All India Radio reported.

Under the new rules, social media platforms must prominently label AI-generated content "in a manner that ensures prominent visibility in the visual display that is easily noticeable and adequately perceivable..."

The regulations also require platforms to remove flagged information within three hours of receiving notice from authorities or a court order.

In addition, intermediaries must, within two hours of receiving a complaint from an individual or any person, "take all reasonable and practicable measures to remove or disable access to such content which is hosted, stored, published or transmitted by it."

India has rapidly expanded its digital footprint in recent years. According to Statista, India had the world's largest Facebook audience as of last October, with more than 403 million users, and the largest YouTube audience.

At the same time, authorities have stepped up efforts to curb the spread of disinformation on social media platforms.

The Indian government told parliament this month that the policies are intended to ensure an "open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet for its users, including women and children."

"The government is committed to ensure that the internet in India is free from any form of unlawful content or information, particularly which may lead to violence against women and exploitation of minors," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Separately, Indian business conglomerate Adani group on Tuesday announced plans to invest $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centers by 2035.

The initiative aims to create a long-term "sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution," the group said in a statement.

The announcement comes as India hosts the five-day AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, with delegates from more than 30 countries expected to attend.