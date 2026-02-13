Indonesia plans to acquire 1st aircraft carrier from Italy

Indonesia plans to acquire its first aircraft carrier from Italy, a Defense Ministry official said Friday, according to state-run Antara News Agency.

The ministry's public relations chief, Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait, said Jakarta intends to obtain the aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi as a grant from the Italian government.

The vessel, built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, has previously served in the Italian navy.

"The Giuseppe Garibaldi is a grant from the Italian government. The Indonesian government will allocate a budget for retrofitting or adjustments to meet the operational needs of the Indonesian Navy," Sirait said.

He added that negotiations and administrative procedures are ongoing between the two sides. Once completed, the Indonesian Navy will adjust the carrier's technology to meet its requirements.

Earlier Thursday, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Muhammad Ali said the aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in Indonesia before the anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) on Oct. 5, 2026.

"The Garibaldi is still in process. We hope it will arrive in Indonesia before TNI's anniversary," he said.

The 180.2-meter (591.2 feet) vessel is equipped with engines capable of propelling it at 30 knots, or 56 kilometers per hour.





