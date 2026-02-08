Premier Takaichi likely to sail ruling LDP to easy win in snap polls

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is likely to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to an easy victory in snap elections on Sunday, local media reported.

Kyodo polls showed that Japan's main opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, is set to lose a significant number of seats in Sunday's House of Representatives election.

The alliance was formed in January by uniting lower house members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) and the Komeito party, which ended its 26-year coalition with the LDP in October.

The polls show that the LDP, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is set to win a majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the LDP is expected to have won between 274 and 328 seats in the 465-member lower house, up from its current 198.

Earlier on Sunday, despite heavy snowfall in some areas, polling began at 7 am (2200GMT Saturday) and concluded at 8 pm (1100GMT).

More than 104 million registered voters were eligible to vote.

Early voting took place between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7. More than 20 million voters cast ballots during the 10 days.

More than 1,270 candidates competed for 465 seats in the House of Representatives in a high-stakes vote that could change Japan's current political landscape.

A party or coalition needs at least 233 seats to elect a prime minister.

The election covers 289 constituencies, while the remaining 176 seats are allocated across 11 proportional representation blocs.

The lower chamber was dissolved last month by Takaichi to seek a new public mandate for her premiership.