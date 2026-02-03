CHINA SUPPORTS PAKISTANS FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

China on Tuesday strongly condemned recent attacks in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and reiterated Beijing's commitment to combating terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sympathies to the injured and bereaved families.

"China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and will, as always, resolutely support Pakistan in fighting terrorism, safeguarding social unity and stability, and protecting the safety of its people," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

Security operations continued for a fifth day on Tuesday across different parts of the province following Saturday's coordinated attacks at 12 locations.

On Monday, Pakistani security officials said 177 militants had been killed across Balochistan since Friday.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which has long targeted security forces in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 31 civilians and 17 security personnel.

Mobile and internet services remained suspended in the provincial capital Quetta and several other districts.

Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in violence in January, with combat-related deaths rising 43% compared to December last year.

A total of 361 people were killed last month, including 242 militants, 73 civilians, and 46 security personnel, according to statistics from the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The mineral-rich province, a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long been a hotspot for militancy, with some Baloch separatist groups fighting for what they describe as the "liberation" of the province.



