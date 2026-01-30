After China trip, British Premier Starmer set to visit Japan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit Japan on Saturday following his trip to China, Japan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

During the visit, Starmer will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, followed by a working dinner, the ministry said.

"This visit of Prime Minister Starmer is expected to further strengthen the Japan-UK relations," the ministry added.

Economic ties between the two countries remain strong, with total bilateral trade reaching £33.2 billion (about $42.2 billion) in the year ending the second quarter of 2025, according to UK Department for Business and Trade data.

Japan and the United Kingdom, both constitutional monarchies, established diplomatic relations in 1858.

Earlier on Friday, Starmer arrived in Shanghai, China's financial hub, where he is seeking to boost business opportunities for British companies.





