 Contact Us
News Asia Chinese president hosts Finnish premier in Beijing

Chinese president hosts Finnish premier in Beijing

During a visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo met to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation, and green development.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published January 27,2026
Subscribe
CHINESE PRESIDENT HOSTS FINNISH PREMIER IN BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hosted visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua News.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, including enhancing cooperation in different sectors such as trade and the economy.

Orpo arrived in China on Sunday for a four-day visit.

On Monday, Chinese and Finnish enterprises signed several agreements on cooperation in innovation, green development, and digitalization.

Speaking on the occasion, Orpo said that China is a vital trade partner and export market for his country.

"Finland supports free trade and fair competition, and looks forward to enhanced mutual trust and reduced trade barriers between the European Union and China," he said.

Finland established diplomatic ties with Beijing in the early 1950s.

The bilateral trade volume exceeded $8 billion in 2025, while two-way investment surpassed $23 billion.