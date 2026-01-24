Heavy rain, snowfall in Afghanistan kill 61, injure over 100

Heavy rain and snowfall have battered several provinces across Afghanistan, killing 61 people and injuring more than 100 others, officials said on Saturday.

Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf Hamad, spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), said that heavy snowfall has blocked roads in mountainous areas.

"Over the past three days, at least 61 people have been killed and 110 injured," Hamad said in a video message posted on the US social media platform X.

According to Hamad, several provinces, including Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Ghazni, and Nuristan, have been affected by the severe snowfall and rain.

Roads in hilly areas remain blocked, though authorities are working to reopen routes and provide emergency relief to affected communities.

He added that 458 houses were fully or partially damaged, displacing 360 families.

The Salang Highway, one of Afghanistan's main arteries, connecting the northern region of the country to Kabul and southern areas, remains closed, according to officials.

Hamad urged Afghan citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in areas affected by severe snowfall and to exercise caution on blocked or hazardous roads.