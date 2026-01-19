South Korea, Italy vow to bolster cooperation in AI, chips, critical minerals

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in key high-tech and strategic industries, according to local media reports.

In a joint press statement following summit talks in Seoul, the two leaders emphasized the importance of expanding industrial collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, semiconductors, and critical raw materials, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

They also agreed to step up joint efforts to build resilient and reliable supply chains for critical minerals, a growing priority amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Meloni arrived in South Korea on Saturday for a three-day official visit, the first bilateral visit to Seoul by an Italian prime minister to South Korea in almost two decades and the first by a European leader since Lee assumed office last June.

In response, Meloni called for identifying new areas of cooperation, including transportation and infrastructure. She also voiced hope for expanded cultural ties, noting her daughter's interest in K-pop.

The leaders also discussed regional and global issues, agreeing to work together toward a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and reaffirming their commitment to the complete denuclearization and lasting stability of the Korean Peninsula.

The summit coincided with the signing of three memoranda of understanding, covering private-sector cooperation in the semiconductor industry, civilian protection in natural disaster response, and the preservation of cultural heritage and historical sites.

South Korea ranks as Italy's fourth-largest trading partner in Asia and is Italy's top Asian export destination on a per-capita basis.

Since the South Korea-EU free trade agreement came into force in 2012, the trade volume between the two countries has expanded steadily, climbing from $8.08 billion in 2012 to $12.6 billion in 2024.

The two nations established formal diplomatic ties in 1956.

Meloni flew to Seoul from Japan during her tri-nation trip, which included Oman as her first stop.





