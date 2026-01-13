Gazprom supplies more natural gas to China than to Europe in 2025

Russian energy company Gazprom announced Monday that last year, for the first time, it supplied more natural gas to China than to Europe.

Gazprom said the company continued to sell natural gas to neighboring countries in 2025.

The statement noted that the company increased its natural gas shipments to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan by 22.2% last year, and to Georgia by 40.4%.

Some 38.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas were supplied to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline during the period.

Gazprom, whose market share in Europe has shrunk significantly due to Western sanctions, is taking steps to develop cooperation with Asian countries to compensate for its losses in the energy sector.

In addition to the Power of Siberia pipeline, Gazprom is also working on the Power of Siberia 2 Project, which is planned to deliver Russian gas to China via Mongolia with an annual capacity of 50 billion cubic meters.





