HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERS FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF INDONESIAS CAPITAL: REPORT

Heavy rain lashed Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Monday, triggering floods that inundated dozens of neighborhoods and major roads, local media reported.

The Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that flooding affected 22 neighborhood units in South Jakarta, North Jakarta and East Jakarta, while 33 roads across the city were submerged, according to state-run news agency Antara.

"We are deploying personnel to monitor flooding conditions in each area," said Mohamad Yohan, head of BPBD's Disaster Data and Information Center.

He said floodwaters continued to spread since the morning as persistent rainfall hit Jakarta and surrounding areas.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as rain continues.

Last week, at least 16 people were killed in flash floods in the country's eastern province of North Sulawesi.

Indonesia is prone to flash floods and landslides during the rainy season due to heavy rainfall and vulnerable terrain.

Separately, floods that have hit Indonesia's Sumatra Island since late November have left at least 1,178 people dead, with 148 others still missing, according to disaster agency data.