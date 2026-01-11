Azerbaijan sends more petroleum products to neighboring Armenia

Azerbaijan has sent another supply of petroleum products to neighboring Armenia, state media reported on Sunday.

Azerbaijan's state news agency Azertac reported that an 18-wagon train carrying 979 tons of A-92 grade motor fuel departed from Bilajari station in the capital Baku toward the border village of Boyuk Kesik in northwestern Azerbaijan on Sunday.

"The shipment will be delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia," the report said.

The latest delivery will mark the third between the two South Caucasus neighbors, with the previous one having taken place earlier this week.

Azerbaijan in December delivered domestically produced petroleum products to Armenia for the first time.

"Perhaps this is the first trade and economic transaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan not only after the peace established between the two countries, but also after independence in general," which both post-Soviet republics declared in 1991, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan wrote on US social media company Facebook.

Last August both countries signed a declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House, alongside US President Donald Trump, to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.