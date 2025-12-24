SOUTH KOREAS PARLIAMENT ADOPTS NEW LAW TO COMBAT FAKE NEWS, DISINFORMATION

South Korea's parliament on Wednesday adopted a new law aimed at combating fake news and disinformation.

The anti-fake news bill defines false or fabricated information and aims to prohibit its spread across telecommunication networks, according to local news agency Yonhap.

The law allows punitive damages of up to five times the losses against media outlets and YouTubers found to have spread disinformation for illicit gain. It also stipulates that defamation through the dissemination of factual information with intent to slander would be punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($20,593).

The contentious bill was passed after a filibuster by the opposition expired following the 24-hour time limit.

The opposition criticized the legislation as an attempt to silence the media and infringe on freedom of expression, while the ruling party said the law is intended to curb the spread of false and fabricated information and strengthen accountability.