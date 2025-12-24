Japan to probe domestic, foreign IT companies with AI over antimonopoly law

Japan's antitrust watchdog is set to launch an investigation into both large domestic and foreign IT companies that use generative artificial intelligence, citing possible violations of the antimonopoly law, local media reported Wednesday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission is expected to scrutinize firms including Japan's LY and US-based Google and Microsoft, which offer AI-powered search services, as well as operators of conversational AI such as OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI, Kyodo News reported.

"The investigation is not intended as a crackdown, but rather to gain a better understanding of the situation," a commission official said, according to the Nikkei Asia.

Earlier this month, Kyodo News lodged a protest with Perplexity over unauthorized use of its articles, demanding compensation.