China urges US to 'correct its wrongdoings' after Washington plans 2027 tariff hike on Chinese chips

China on Wednesday urged the US to "correct its wrongdoings" after Washington announced plans to raise tariffs on Chinese semiconductors in 2027.

"China firmly opposes the sweeping tariffs of the US side and holding back Chinese industries groundlessly," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular news conference in Beijing.

According to a filing by the US trade representative, tariffs on semiconductors imported from China will be increased from the current rate of 0% starting in June 23, 2027, "to a rate to be announced not fewer than 30 days prior to that date."

"Such moves of the United States disrupt a stable global supply and industrial chain, hold back the development of (the) semiconductor industry of all countries, and will benefit no one," Lin said, urging Washington to "correct its wrongdoings at an early date."

"If the US holds on to this measure, China will take firm actions to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests," he added.

The Trump administration has also accused China of using unfair trade practices to try and dominate the global chip industry, according to the Financial Times.

"China has demonstrated in the past its willingness to weaponize dependencies for purposes of economic coercion," Washington has said.