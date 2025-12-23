CHINA PUSHES BACK ON THREAT OF SANCTIONS BY UKRAINES ZELENSKYY

Beijing on Tuesday pushed back on the threat of sanctions on Chinese individuals by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"China always opposes all unilateral sanctions that violate international law and lack authorizations of the United Nations Security Council," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"We urge the Ukrainian side to immediately correct its wrongdoings. China will defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals," Lin said.

Beijing's remarks came after Zelenskyy on Monday said Ukraine was "preparing several more sanction decisions against Russian entities and those who support Russian aggression by the end of this year."

"There will be at least one package of sanctions targeting those working with the Russian military-industrial complex, which includes not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China," he said in a statement posted on his account on US social media company X.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin said Beijing has been "since day one of the crisis … in close communication with Russia, Ukraine, and all other parties concerned."

"China has been committed to ending the conflict, promoting talks for peace. ... China supports all efforts conducive to peace and will continue to play a constructive role," said Lin.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has killed, wounded, and displaced millions since February 2022.

Along with Brazil, China has launched the "Group of Friends of Peace" to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.