Norway introduces blood test to detect Alzheimer’s brain changes

Norway has for the first time started using blood tests to detect brain changes linked to Alzheimer's disease, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday.

The tests, now available at hospitals for patients showing cognitive symptoms, measure levels of a protein associated with Alzheimer's.

A recent study led by Stavanger University Hospital analyzed over 11,000 blood samples from people age 57 and older.

Results showed that one in three Norwegians over 70 have Alzheimer's-related brain changes, with more than 60% of those over 90 affected.

Experts said the blood test offers a simpler and less invasive alternative to previous methods, which required spinal taps.

Plans are underway to make the test accessible through general practitioners, potentially improving early detection and preventive care.

New medications aimed at slowing Alzheimer's progression, such as Leqembi and Kisunla, are expected to be assessed in Norway soon, though cost and hospital-based administration remain challenges.