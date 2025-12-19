Unstable weather delays, cancels flights in UAE

Unstable weather disrupted air travel across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, forcing airlines to cancel and delay a number of flights, amid warnings of clouds and varying rainfall.

Emirates airline said weather conditions affecting the region disrupted its operations, leading to cancellations, delays and rescheduled departures, according to a statement cited by the Emirates Today newspaper.

The national carries urged passengers to check the status of their flights through its flight status page for the latest updates.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology warned in posts on US social media company X that cumulonimbus clouds were affecting parts of the country, with a chance of rainfall of varying intensity. The center called on residents to exercise caution and follow official safety guidance.

Abu Dhabi's Media Office also said that the National Center of Meteorology expected periods of rain, active winds and possible hail in some areas from Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Several Arab countries, particularly in the Gulf region, have experienced unstable weather conditions in recent days.



