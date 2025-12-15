Kazakh president to embark on 3-day visit to Japan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will embark on a three-day visit to Japan on Dec. 18, the country's presidential press service announced on Monday.

As part of the visit, Tokayev has meetings planned with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and representatives of the Japanese business community, according to a statement by the Presidential Palace, Akorda, on Telegram.

The statement added that the Kazakh president will also "participate in the work of the Central Asia-Japan summit."

Last month, public broadcaster NHK reported that Japan's government is making arrangements to host the inaugural summit involving all five Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — with which it has held ministerial-level talks for more than 20 years.

It noted that the event was initially scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in August 2024, but was postponed following a megaquake advisory issued in Japan.

According to the report, the Japanese premier hopes to deepen ties with the region, as well as bolster economic security and promote cooperation in multiple areas.





