Japan strengthens defense posture, calls US alliance indispensable

Japan is strengthening its defense posture under its updated National Security Strategy while reaffirming its alliance with the United States as "indispensable," citing growing security threats from China, North Korea and Russia, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry official.

The official briefed Anadolu on Japan's revised security outlook, saying shifting geopolitical risks and global uncertainty have pushed Tokyo to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and reinforce its defense capabilities.

Japan updated its National Security Strategy in 2022 in response to China's rapid military expansion, North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, and Russia's use of military force, including its war on Ukraine.

Warning that conflicts elsewhere could spill into Asia, the official said: "The situation in Ukraine may seem far away, but it has been repeatedly stated that a similar situation could arise in East Asia."

The official stressed that security in Europe and the Pacific cannot be separated, describing the global environment as increasingly unstable and difficult to manage.

Noting that the current era does not resemble either the Cold War or the post-Cold War period, the official said maintaining the international order has become more challenging as global power dynamics shift.

The official also pointed to the rising influence of the Global South, saying the US no longer has the capacity to manage all global conflicts and that the economic weight of G7 countries has declined.

JAPAN'S SECURITY CONCERNS



Outlining Japan's core security concerns, the official said two main factors stand out, starting with the expanding influence of neighboring countries.

"They possess expanding military and non-military capabilities, and some are seeking to unilaterally alter the status quo, including in the South China Sea and the East China Sea," the official said.

The second concern relates to domestic challenges, particularly Japan's declining birth rate, which has implications for long-term national security.

"This has been clearly stated by Japan's top officials: The security environment surrounding Japan is regarded as the most severe and complex since the end of World War II," the official said.

CHINA'S MILITARY BUILDUP LACKS 'TRANSPARENCY'



Turning to China, the official said Beijing has openly declared its goal of national rejuvenation and has rapidly expanded its military power, including nuclear and missile capabilities, developments he said "lack transparency."

"Moreover, China has intensified attempts to unilaterally and forcibly change the status quo, particularly in maritime and air domains in the East and South China Seas. The international community has repeatedly and strongly warned China," the official said.

He added that China's foreign policy direction and military activities pose serious concerns for Japan and the wider international community.

NORTH KOREA'S GROWING NUCLEAR CAPACITY



The official said North Korea has launched ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate in recent years as it works to enhance its military capabilities.

He said Pyongyang carried out numerous missile launches before US President Donald Trump took office, adding that the frequency of launches declined after Trump was re-elected.

North Korea is seeking to strengthen its nuclear capacity both qualitatively and quantitatively, the official said, calling it a serious threat to Japan's national security.

'RUSSIA IS DOUBLING DOWN ON ITS STRATEGIC COORDINATION WITH CHINA'



Russia also poses a threat to Japan's security, the official said, citing Moscow's willingness to use military force to pursue its objectives.

"Russia continues actions that could be interpreted as threats to use nuclear weapons. Moreover, Russia is doubling down on its strategic coordination with China," the official said, pointing to joint military drills and training exercises.

He added that developments linked to Russia's war on Ukraine have given North Korea additional leverage in warfare, further complicating Japan's security environment.

Russia's diplomatic and military activities in the Indo-Pacific, combined with its coordination with China and North Korea, could create serious security risks for Japan, the official said.

JAPAN'S SECURITY POLICIES



The official said Japan's security policy rests on two pillars: a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" and the Japan-US alliance, which he described as "indispensable."

Japan aims to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners through frameworks such as the Quad, while also strengthening its own defense capabilities.

"In 2022, we decided that we must reinforce our fundamental defense capabilities and, consequently, our deterrence and response capacity," he said.

Japan plans to respond to security challenges in a multilayered manner by enhancing the overall capabilities of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, the official added.