Kyrgyzstan early parliamentary elections recognized as valid

Kyrgyzstan's Central Electoral Commission on Wednesday recognized the country's early parliamentary elections as valid.

Officials said 29 multi-mandate constituencies were certified, with 87 candidates elected as deputies.

1 of 30 constituencies was declared invalid due to "violations of electoral legislation," the commission said.

Kyrgyzstan held early parliamentary elections on Nov. 30, with 460 candidates vying for seats. More than 1.5 million voters cast ballots, putting turnout at around 37%.

Under the new voting system, party lists have been replaced with a majoritarian model in which each constituency must ultimately elect three deputies. The reforms also reduced the size of parliament from 120 to 90 seats.

On Sept. 25, Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted to dissolve itself, citing the short interval between parliamentary and presidential elections.

The country was scheduled to hold its next parliamentary election in November 2026, while a presidential election is planned for January 2027.