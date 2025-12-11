FUGITIVE ON INTERPOLS RED NOTICE REPATRIATED TO CHINA FROM PHILIPPINES

A key fugitive listed on Interpol's red notice was apprehended in the Philippines and repatriated to China through cooperation between the Chinese and Filipino law enforcement authorities, local media reported on Thursday.

The case regarding the fugitive identified by the last name Hao and suspected of a duty-related crime involves around 970 million yuan ($137 million), the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said on its official WeChat account, according to the Global Times.

This successful operation marked a significant achievement in the China-Philippines law enforcement collaboration, the embassy added.

By 2024, a total of 14,048 fugitives had been repatriated from over 120 countries and regions, including 2,999 members of the Communist Party of China and state employees, according to a report by the state broadcaster CCTV News.

Of the 100 most-wanted red notice fugitives, 62 have been apprehended, and illicit funds totaling 66.62 billion yuan (around $9.4 billion) have been recovered, the report added.



